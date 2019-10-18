SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("ACHN" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACHN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("ALXN") (NASDAQ: ALXN). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ACHN shareholders will receive $6.30 cash for each ACHN share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether ACHN's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the Company currently has two clinical stage treatments in development, including Danicopan, a lead drug candidate which has been designated as a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for treatment of patients with a rare blood disorder called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, or PNH. Receiving Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA indicates preliminary clinical evidence has demonstrated the drug may provide substantial improvement on at least one clinically significant endpoint compared with currently available therapy.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

