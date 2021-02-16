SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Aegion Corp.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aegion Corp. ("Aegion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AEGN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by New Mountain Capital, L.L.C., ("New Mountain"), a privately held investment company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aegion shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of Aegion common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $963 million.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Aegion's board acted in the best interest of Aegion's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the $26.00 merger consideration represents full and fair value for Aegion shares, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Aegion's public shareholders.

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

