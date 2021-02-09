SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. ("Aerojet" or the "Company") (NYSE: AJRD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), a global security and aerospace company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aerojet shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash, without interest, less any dividends declared prior to the merger. The per share price is expected to be reduced to $51.00 after the expected pre-closing payment of a special cash dividend of $5.00 per share to Aerojet shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Aerojet's board acted in the best interest of Aerojet's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the merger consideration represents full and fair value for Aerojet shares, and whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction has been fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, the merger consideration is a discount to Aerojet's 52 week high stock price of $57.27. Additionally, an analyst set a price target of $56.00 for Aerojet, higher than the proposed merger consideration.

