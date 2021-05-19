SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Aerpio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARPO) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with privately-held Aadi Bioscience, Inc. ("Aadi"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one combined entity that will trade publicly on the NASDAQ. At close of the transaction, Aadi shareholders are expected to own approximately 66.8% of the newly-combined company, with Aerpio shareholders owning only approximately 33.2%. Following the closing of a concurrent PIPE financing, Aerpio shareholders will own only approximately 14.7% of the combined company.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Aerpio's board acted in the best interest of Aerpio's stockholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the combined company, whether the equity split is fair to Aerpio stockholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Aerpio's stockholders.

