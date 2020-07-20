SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- URGENT: SHAREHOLDER VOTE AUGUST 6, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ("AGFS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGFS) in connection with the Company's June 13, 2020 investment agreement with an affiliate of Paine Schwartz Partners LLC ("Paine Schwartz"). Under the terms of the investment agreement, Paine Schwartz will purchase $150 million of the Company's new convertible preferred stock. Paine Schwartz's preferred stock investment carries an eye-popping 16% dividend (with a minimum 8% payable in cash), and will result in Paine Schwartz controlling approximately 36% of AGFS's common shares.

WeissLaw is investigating whether AGFS's board is truly independent and was acting in the best interest of AGFS's common stockholders by agreeing to the preferred share issuance , and whether all material information is fully and fairly disclosed in AGFS's July 6, 2020 definitive proxy statement. These issues deserve heightened scrutiny given the rich return on investment and virtual controlling interest in AGFS that the share issuance delivers to Paine Schwartz.

