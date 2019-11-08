SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Aircastle Limited

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Aircastle Limited ("AYR" or the "Company") (NYSE: AYR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Marubeni Corp and Mizuho Leasing Co. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, AYR shareholders will receive $32.00 in cash for each AYR share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether AYR's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the Company recently declared a fourth quarter 2019 cash dividend of $0.32 per AYR share. This represents AYR's 54th consecutive dividend, and reflects a 6.7% increase in dividend distribution over the previous period.

Moreover, AYR also announced unaudited lease rental revenue of $203 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2019, representing an increase of $21 million year-over-year when compared to the $182 million reported in the same period of the previous year.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the acquisition enhances shareholder value. WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

