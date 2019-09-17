SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Alder" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALDR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by H. Lundbeck A/S ("H. Lundbeck," OTCMKTS: HLUYY), a Danish pharmaceutical company. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ALDR shareholders will receive $18.00 in cash, plus an additional $2 a share contingent upon approval of Alder's migraine drug, Eptinezumab, by the European Medicines Agency.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Alder's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the Company's highly anticipated drug, Epitnezumab, a treatment for migraines, is scheduled for FDA approval in February of 2020. If approved, it will be the first-to-market therapy of its kind with a lead and significant advantages over similar treatments in development.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

