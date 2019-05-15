SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Amber Road, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Amber Road, Inc. ("Amber Road" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMBR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by its digital supply chain rival E2open. Under the terms of the agreement, Amber Road shareholders will receive a mere $13.05 in cash per share.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Amber Road's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, AMBR stock has risen 38.38% in the past 12 months, and Wall Street analysts have issued an average rating of a Strong Buy. The price targets for the stock range from a low of $13.00 to a median of $13.05 to a high of $14.00

Despite President and Chief Executive Officer of E2open Michael Farlekas' belief that "combining Amber Road's advanced trade management and supply chain capabilities with E2open's end-to-end networked supply chain solutions" will improve E2open's margins, lower risks and otherwise benefit E2open's customers, WeissLaw is investigating whether the merger will benefit Amber Road's shareholders.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Amber Road's Board breached its fiduciary duties in agreeing to the merger. Specifically, WeissLaw is concerned whether the Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, whether the Company turned down a better offer, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

