SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. ("Anchiano" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANCN) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Chemomab Ltd. ("Chemomab"), a privately-held clinical-stage biotech company that develops therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases. Anchiano will combine with Chemomab via a reverse-merger to create a public company focused on advancing Chemomab's lead product, CM-101. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Anchiano shareholders will only own approximately 10% of the combined company, prior to additional PIPE financing.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Anchiano's board acted in the best interest of Anchiano's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Chemomab, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Anchiano's public shareholders.

