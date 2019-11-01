SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Anixter International, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors Anixter International, Inc. ("AXE" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, AXE shareholders will receive $81.00 for each AXE share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether AXE's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, AXE is a promising company with strong future growth prospects. According to the acquisition announcement, AXE "is an exceptionally well-positioned industrial distributor with leading market positions and differentiated capabilities that deliver strong customer value." This was further underscored by the positive financial results that the Company reported for the third quarter of 2019. AXE announced sales of $2.2 billion and a 60-point increase in gross margin basis points, representing "another strong quarter, with organic sales growth," according to Bill Galvin, the Company's President and CEO.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

