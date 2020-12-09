SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation ("ANH" or the "Company") (NYSE: ANH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital") (NYSE: RC). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive 0.1688 shares of Ready Capital and $0.61 in cash for each share of ANH common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $2.68 based upon Ready Capital's December 8, 2020 closing price of $12.27. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, ANH stockholders are expected to own just 24% of the combined company.

WeissLaw is investigating whether ANH's board acted in the best interest of ANH's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

