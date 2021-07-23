SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("Atlantic Capital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACBI) in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition by SouthState Corporation ("SouthState") (NASDAQ: SSB). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock for each Atlantic Capital share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $26.43 based upon SouthState's July 22, 2021 closing price of $73.42. The transaction is valued at approximately $542 million.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether: (i) Atlantic Capital's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Atlantic Capital's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $32.00 per share, $5.57 above the per-share merger consideration.

