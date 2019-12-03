SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. ("Audentes" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOLD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Astellas Pharma Inc. ("Astellas Pharma") (OTC:ALPMY). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, BOLD shareholders will receive $60.00 per share in cash.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Audentes' Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the deal gives Astellas access to AT132, the Company's lead gene replacement therapy program, which has shown a promising safety and efficacy profile in patients with a rare neuromuscular disorder. Finally, the merger agreement has a "No Solicitation" provision barring Audentes from discussing any acquisition proposals from another party.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

