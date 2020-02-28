SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates AVX Corporation

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of AVX Corporation ("AVX" or the "Company") (NYSE: AVX) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Kyocera Corporation ("Kyocera"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Kyocera, which already owns 72% of AVX's outstanding common stock, will acquire all AVX shares it doesn't already own for $21.75 per share in an all-cash tender offer.

WeissLaw is investigating whether the AVX Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the merger agreement. Notably, according to the merger announcement, Kyocera anticipates leveraging AVX's strengths "in order to gain market share," and to further "its global strategy [and] laying out the framework for rapid expansion."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed merger agreement undervalues the Company, whether the Board ran a fair process, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

