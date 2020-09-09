SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II ("BMRG" or the "Company") (NYSE: BMRG), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc., in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Eos Energy Storage LLC ("Eos"), a privately-held manufacturer of zinc hybrid cathode battery energy storage systems. Under the terms of the merger agreement, BMRG will acquire Eos through a reverse merger that will result in Eos becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker "EOSE." The proposed transaction has a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $550 million.

If you own BMRG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/b-riley-principal-merger-corp-ii/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw is investigating whether BMRG's board acted in the best interest of the Company's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Eos, whether the deal's equity split is fair to BMRG shareholders, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to BMRG's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

