SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Callaway Golf Company

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Callaway Golf Company ("ELY" or the "Company") (NYSE: ELY) in connection with the Company's proposed all-stock merger with Topgolf Entertainment Group ("Topgolf"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ELY will issue approximately 90 million shares of its common stock to Topgolf stockholders. The proposed transaction has an equity value of approximately $2 billion.

WeissLaw is investigating whether ELY's board acted in the best interest of ELY's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed transaction, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction is fully and fairly disclosed to ELY public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

