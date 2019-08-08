SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Cambrex Corp.

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is conducting an active investigation of possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Cambrex Corp. ("Cambrex" or the "Company") (NYSE: CBM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm Permira Funds ("Permira"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Cambrex shareholders will receive $60.00 per CBM share.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Cambrex's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the per-share offer is $9.43 lower than the Company's 52-week high of $69.43. Additionally, the deal is a lopsided transaction from which Permira will greatly benefit. Cambrex is an industry leader, with a strong foothold in contract development and manufacturing in the small molecular space. In the last several years, the Company has broadened its relationship with its customers over the full lifecycle of its products, from the pre-clinical stages to the commercial phase.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the acquisition enhances shareholder value. WeissLaw is also concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

