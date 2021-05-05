SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Chiasma, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Chiasma, Inc. ("Chiasma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CHMA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Amryt Pharma plc ("Amryt") (NASDAQ: AMYT). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Chiasma stockholders will receive 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing five Amryt ordinary shares, for each Chiasma share that they own, representing implied consideration of $5.13 based upon Amryt's ADS's May 4, 2021 closing price of $12.95. At closing, Chiasma's current stockholders will only own a 40% stake in the combined company.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Chiasma's board acted in the best interest of Chiasma's stockholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the exchange ratio is fair to the Company's stockholders and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Chiasma's stockholders.

