SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Choice Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Choice Bancorp, Inc. ("Choice Bancorp" or the "Company") (OTC: CBKW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Nicolet Bankshares Inc. ("Nicolet") (NASDAQ:NCBS). Under the terms of the agreement, Choice Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.50 of a Nicolet share for each Choice Bancorp share they own, with a cap to potentially re-set the exchange ratio or change the mix of the consideration should Nicolet's stock price rise above $67.00.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Choice Bancorp's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the Company recently reported positive financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. It reported net income of $1.19 million, representing annual growth of 16.4% when compared to the $1.03 million reported in the same period of the previous year. Moreover, according to the acquisition announcement, the deal will expand Nicolet's presence in the Oshkosh marketplace and propel it to a leadership position in the local community bank market segment.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Choice Bancorp' Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

