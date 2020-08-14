SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Churchill Capital Corp III

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Churchill Capital Corp III ("CCXX" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCXX) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with privately-held healthcare cost management company MultiPlan, Inc. ("MultiPlan"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CCXX will fold into MultiPlan and cease to exist, resulting in one publicly-traded entity with existing MultiPlan investors. This structure will result in current MultiPlan equity holders and new PIPE investors owning 62% of the surviving entity, with former public shareholders of CCXX owning from 16% to as little as 4.2% of the newly-combined company.

WeissLaw is investigating whether CCXX's board acted in the best interest of CCXX's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of MultiPlan, whether the deal's equity split is fair to CCXX shareholders, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to CCXX public shareholders. These issues are of particular concern since CCXX's chairman and CEO Michael Klein owns nearly 20% of CCXX's common stock and may have exerted undue influence over the board's decision to agree to a transaction for which he is the primary beneficiary. Moreover, Mr. Klein controls the Klein Group, which will be paid up to $30 million for its role as financial advisor to the CCXX board, creating a potentially troubling conflict of interest.

