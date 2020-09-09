SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. ("CPAA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CPAA) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Advantage Solutions Inc. ("Advantage Solutions"), a privately-held sales and marketing company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CPAA will acquire Advantage Solutions through a reverse merger that will result in Advantage Solutions becoming a public company listed company. The proposed transaction implies an initial enterprise value for Advantage Solutions of approximately $5.2 billion.

WeissLaw is investigating whether CPAA's board acted in the best interest of the Company's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Advantage Solutions, whether the deal's equity split is fair to CPAA shareholders, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to CPAA's public shareholders.

