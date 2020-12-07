SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CounterPath Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CounterPath Corporation ("CPAH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CPAH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Alianza, Inc. ("Alianza"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive only $3.49 in cash for each share of CPAH common stock that they own. Critically, certain CPAH insiders, including the Company's Chairman of the board, his son who is Vice Chairman of the board, and an additional CPAH director, hold approximately 51% of the Company's outstanding common stock and have already agreed to vote in favor of the proposed transaction.

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) the special committee of CPAH's board was truly independent and acted to maximize shareholder value in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $3.49 per share merger consideration adequately compensates CPAH's minority shareholders, (iii) the special committee was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and (iv) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. These issues are of particular concern given the influence and control certain Company insiders wield over CPAH by virtue of their ownership of a majority of the Company's outstanding shares. Moreover, the per-share merger consideration represents a significant discount to the Company's 52-week high trading price of $6.00.

