SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Delphi Technologies PLC

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Delphi Technologies PLC ("Delphi Technologies" or the "Company") (NYSE: DLPH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by BorgWarner Inc. (BorgWarner) (NYSE: BWA). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Delphi Technologies shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.4534 shares of BWA for each DLPH share owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2020.

If you own DLPH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/delphi-technologies-plc/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether Delphi Technologies' Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, BorgWarner shareholders will own the majority share of the combined company with an 84% stake, while Delphi Technologies shareholders will own a mere 16%. Additionally, according to BorgWarner's President and CEO Frédéric Lissalde, the deal "represents the next step in BorgWarner's balanced propulsion strategy, strengthening our position in electrified propulsion as well as our combustion, commercial vehicle and aftermarket businesses…Delphi Technologies will bring proven leading power electronics technologies, talent and scale that will complement our hybrid and electric vehicle propulsion offerings."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition agreement undervalues the Company, whether the Board ran a fair process, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://www.weisslawllp.com

