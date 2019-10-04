SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Dova" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOVA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB ("Sobi") (OM: SOBI). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DOVA shareholders will receive $27.50 in cash and a contingent value right entitling each DOVA shareholder to an additional $1.50 upon regulatory approval of DOPTELET, the Company's treatment for chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Dova's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $32.00 per DOVA, or $4.50 over the per-share offer price.

In addition, according to the announcement, the acquisition will enhance Sobi's position as a leader in hematology and orphan diseases, and expand its footprint in the United States.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

