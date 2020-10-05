SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. ("EIDX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EIDX) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the Company by BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. ("BridgeBio"), pursuant to which BridgeBio will acquire all of the minority shares of EIDX that it does not already own. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, EIDX shareholders can elect to receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio or $73.26 in cash for each share of EIDX common stock that they own, up to an aggregate maximum of $175 million of cash.

In light of the fact that BridgeBio already controls 64% of EIDX's common stock, WeissLaw is investigating whether EIDX's board was truly independent and fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, whether the Board acted in the best interest of EIDX's minority public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, and whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to EIDX shareholders. Notably, at least one analyst set a price target of $80.00 per EIDX share, or approximately $7.00 above the per share cash consideration.

