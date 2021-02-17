SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Enable Midstream Partners LP

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Enable Midstream Partners LP ("ENBL" or the "Company") (NYSE: ENBL) in connection with the Company's proposed combination with Energy Transfer LP ("ET"). Under the terms of agreement, ENBL unitholders will receive 0.8595 ET units for each ENBL unit that they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $7.2 billion.

If you own ENBL units and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/ENBL/

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether ENBL's board acted in the best interest of ENBL's public unitholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of ET, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to ENBL public unitholders.

