SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Fibrocell Science, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Fibrocell Science, Inc. ("FCSC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FCSC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FCSC shareholders will receive $3.00 cash for each FCSC share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether FCSC's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the Company's portfolio includes many products and therapies at various stages of clinical trials. Among these is the promising FCX-007, an investigational late-stage gene therapy candidate for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. FCX-007 offers the potential to address the underlying cause of the disease and is currently in Phase 3 of clinical trials. If successful, the Company anticipates filing a Biologics License Application filing in 2021.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

