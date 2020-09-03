SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("FEAC" or the "Company") (NYSE: FEAC) in connection with FEAC's merger with privately-held mobile gaming platform, Skillz, Inc. ("Skillz"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, FEAC will acquire Skillz through a reverse merger that will result in Skillz becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has an implied equity value of approximately $3.5 billion.

If you own FEAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/flying-eagle-acquisition-corp/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw is investigating whether FEAC's board satisfied its fiduciary duties to its shareholders by conducting a fair and diligent process, agreeing to an equity split that provides fair value to FEAC shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process leading to the proposed transaction and valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to FEAC's shareholders. Notably, at close of the transaction, Andrew Paradise, Skillz's founder and CEO, will retain a controlling voting interest in the newly combined company.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

