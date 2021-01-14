SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates FNS Bancshares, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FNS Bancshares, Inc. ("FNS" or the "Company") (OTCQX: FNSB), a bank holding company, in connection with the Company's proposed stock-for-stock merger of the Company with BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS), a bank holding company operating approximately 310 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices. Under the terms of the merger agreement, BancorpSouth will issue 2,975,000 shares of common stock, plus $18.0 million in cash, for all outstanding shares of FNS capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based upon the closing price of BancorpSouth common stock on January 12, 2021, the transaction is valued at approximately $108.4 million, or $90.04 per share of FNS common stock.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether FNS' board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement, and whether all material information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to FNS' public shareholders.

