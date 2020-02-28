SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Gain Capital Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Gain Capital Holdings, Inc. ("GCAP" or the "Company") (NYSE: GCAP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL) ("INTL"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GCAP shareholders will receive a mere $6.00 per share in cash. The deal is scheduled to close by in mid-2020.

WeissLaw is investigating whether GCAP's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the offer price is $1.40 less than GCAP's 52-week high of $7.40, and $1.00 less than the analyst target price of $7.00. Additionally, GCAP announced positive financial results including an impressive 56% year-over-year increase in new direct retail accounts for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 67% for the full 2019 fiscal year.

Moreover, according to INTL's CEO, the deal will enhance its earnings power and increase its client float by around $1 billion by adding a new digital platform to INTL's global financial network.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition agreement undervalues the Company, whether the Board ran a fair process, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

