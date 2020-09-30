SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Garrison Capital Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Garrison Capital Inc. ("GARS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GARS) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Portman Ridge Finance Corporation ("PTMN") (NASDAQ: PTMN). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive a combination of cash and stock as follows: (i) $1.19 in cash for each GARS share held; (ii) an additional cash payment from PTMN's external adviser of approximately $0.31 for each GARS share held; and (iii) a number of PTMN shares to be determined by dividing GARS' net asset value per share by PTMN's net asset value per share, excluding the aggregate cash merger consideration from each company's net asset value calculation.

WeissLaw is investigating whether GARS' board acted in the best interest of the Company's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of PTMN, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the transaction is fully and fairly disclosed to GARS' public shareholders.

