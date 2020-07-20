SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates GlobalSCAPE, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. ("GSB" or the "Company") (NYSE American: GSB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by HelpSystems, LLC ("HelpSystems"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which has been structured as a tender offer, GSB shareholders will receive $9.50 in cash for each share of GSB common stock that they own.

If you own GSB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/globalscape-inc/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw is investigating whether GSB's board was truly independent and acted to maximize shareholder value in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to GSB shareholders. Notably, Company management and other insiders and their affiliates collectively hold approximately 33% of GSB's outstanding common shares and have agreed to tender those shares in the transaction, calling into question the independence of GSB's board and whether the deal is in the best interest of GSB shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

