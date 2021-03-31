SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNLN) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with KushCo Holdings, Inc. ("KushCo"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KushCo's shareholders will receive approximately 0.2546 shares of Greenlane Class A common stock for each KushCo share they own. Following consummation of the transaction, existing Greenlane shareholders will own 50.1% of the new entity, with KushCo shareholders owning 49.9% of the combined company's common stock.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Greenlane's board acted in the best interest of Greenlane's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of KushCo, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Greenlane's public shareholders.

