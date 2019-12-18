SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates HemaCare Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of HemaCare Corporation ("HemaCare" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: HEMA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, HEMA shareholders will receive $25.40 per share in cash. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2020.

If you own HEMA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://weisslawllp.com/hemacare-corporation-investigation/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether HemaCare's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. As James C. Foster, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Charles River Laboratories, said in touting the value of the acquisition to CRL, HemaCare is "a premier provider of cutting-edge research tools used in the development of these advanced [cell and gene therapies]. HemaCare's expertise is well recognized, as evidenced by the fact that it has worked on all of the cell therapy drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to date. In addition to enhancing [CRL's] value proposition for clients, we believe that the acquisition of HemaCare will drive profitable revenue and generate value for shareholders."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition agreement undervalues the Company, whether the Board ran a fair process, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

