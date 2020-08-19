SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV ("HCAC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HCAC) in connection with HCAC's merger with privately-held Canoo Holdings Ltd. ("Canoo"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, HCAC will acquire Canoo through a reverse merger that will result in Canoo becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has a pro forma equity value of approximately $2.4 billion.

WeissLaw is investigating whether HCAC's board satisfied its fiduciary duties to its shareholders by conducting a fair and diligent process, agreeing to an equity split that provides fair value to HCAC shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process leading to the proposed transaction and valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to HCAC's shareholders.

