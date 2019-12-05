SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Instructure, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Instructure, Inc. ("Instructure" or the "Company") (NYSE: INST) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Thoma Bravo, LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, INST shareholders will receive $47.60 per share in cash. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2020.

If you own INST shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://weisslawllp.com/instructure-inc-investigation/wbern

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether Instructure's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the $47.60 per share offer price represents a more than 10% discount to Instructure's closing price of $52.96 on December 3rd, the day before the announcement of the proposed transaction. Additionally, INST stock has rallied 25% since October 28th when the Company reported third quarter results and said it was engaging in a strategic review of parts of its business, compared to the S&P 500 which gained only 1.8% during that same period.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition agreement undervalues the Company, whether the Board ran a fair process, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://www.weisslawllp.com

