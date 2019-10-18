SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Jagged Peak Energy, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Jagged Peak Energy, Inc. ("JAG" or the "Company") (NYSE: JAG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Parsley Energy, Inc. ("PE") (NYSE: PE). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, JAG shareholders will receive 0.447 shares of PE Class A common stock for each JAG share they own, representing consideration of $7.59 per JAG share based on PE's October 11 closing price.

WeissLaw is investigating whether JAG's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the per-share consideration is $6.41 less than the analyst target price of $14.00, and $6.36 less than the Company's 52-week high of $13.95. Moreover, JAG shares traded for $9.10, or $1.51 more than the per-share consideration, as recently as July. Finally, upon completion of the transaction, JAG shareholders will own a meager 23% of the combined company.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

