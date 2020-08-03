SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Jernigan Capital, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Jernigan Capital, Inc. ("JCAP" or the "Company") (NYSE: JCAP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by NexPoint Advisors, L.P. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, holders of the Company's common stock will receive $17.30 in cash for each share that they own, while holders of the Company's Series B Preferred stock will receive $25.00 per share in cash plus all accrued dividends.

WeissLaw is investigating whether JCAP's board acted to maximize shareholder value in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to JCAP shareholders. These issues are of particular concern given that Series B Preferred shareholders will receive nearly $7.00 more per share than common shareholders upon consummation of the proposed transaction. Additionally, at least one analyst set a price target of $20.00 per JCAP share, or approximately $3.00 above the per-share merger price.

