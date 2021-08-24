SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP ("Landmark Infrastructure" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LMRK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by its sponsor, Landmark Dividend LLC ("LD"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's unitholders will receive $16.50 per unit in cash for each unit of Landmark Infrastructure that they hold.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Landmark Infrastructure's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company unitholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $16.50 per-unit merger consideration adequately compensates Landmark Infrastructure's unitholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

