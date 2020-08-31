SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. ("LFAC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LFAC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of Landsea Homes Incorporated ("Landsea Homes"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, LFAC will acquire Landsea Homes through a reverse merger that will result in Landsea Homes becoming a publicly-listed company. The combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity value of approximately $510 million. Upon closing of the transaction, Landsea Homes' founder, Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd., is expected to own 67.4% of the combined company.

WeissLaw is investigating whether LFAC's board acted in the best interest of LFAC's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Landsea Homes, whether the deal's equity split is fair to LFAC shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process leading to the proposed transaction and valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to LFAC shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

