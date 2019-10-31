SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Liberty Property Trust

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors Liberty Property Trust ("LPT" or the "Company") (NYSE: LPT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Prologis, Inc. ("PLD") (NYSE: PLD). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, LPT shareholders will receive 0.675 shares of PLD for each LPT share they own, representing consideration of $57.97 based on PLD's October 28 closing price.

WeissLaw is investigating whether LPT's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $62.00 per LPT share, or $4.03 above the per-share consideration. Additionally, PLD hopes to leverage LPT's "high quality logistics real estate" portfolio to buttress its own growth. According to the acquisition announcement, the "transaction deepens [PLD's] presence in target markets such as Lehigh Valley, Chicago, Houston, Central PA and Southern California . . . and is anticipated to create immediate cost synergies of approximately $120 million from corporate general and administrative cost savings, operating leverage, lower interest expense and lease adjustments."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

