SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Longview Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Longview Acquisition Corp. ("LGVW" or the "Company") (NYSE: LGVW) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Butterfly Network, Inc. ("Butterfly Network"), a privately-held digital health company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LGVW will acquire Butterfly Network through a reverse merger that will result in Butterfly Network becoming a public company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "BFLY." The transaction values Butterfly Network at an enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion.

If you own LGVW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/LGVW/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw is investigating whether LGVW's board acted in the best interest of LGVW's public stockholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Butterfly Network, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to LGVW's public stockholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

