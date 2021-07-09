SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates MDC Partners Inc.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- URGENT: STOCKHOLDER VOTE SET FOR July 26, 2021

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MDCA) in connection with the Company's proposed stock-for -stock combination with Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell"). The terms of the recently-amended merger agreement will result in current MDC shareholders retaining 31% of the equity of the combined company, with Stagwell receiving share consideration equal to 69% of the new entity. Including Stagwell's current ownership of MDC shares, Stagwell is still expected to gain control of approximately 74% of the post-transaction combined company.

WeissLaw is investigating whether the special committee of MDC's board ("Special Committee") acted in the best interest of MDC's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the Special Committee was fully informed as to the valuation of MDC and Stagwell, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and Special Committee and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to MDC's public shareholders.

