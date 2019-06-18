SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Medidata Solutions, Inc. Acquisition

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Medidata Solutions, Inc. ("MDSO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MDSO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Paris-based Dassault Systèmes SE ("Dassault"). Under the terms of the agreement, MDSO shareholders will receive $92.25 in cash for each MDSO share they own.

If you are a shareholder of MDSO who wishes to discuss the investigation or have any questions about this notice and your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888)593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Or visit our website

http://www.weisslawllp.com/medidata-software-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw is investigating whether MDSO's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, MDSO shares traded for $98.60, or nearly $6.50 above the offer price, as recently as April. Additionally, the Company recently announced positive financial results. It reported total revenue of $173.5 million, representing an increase of 16% year-over-year when compared to the $149.2 million the Company reported in the same period of the previous year. MDSO also reported 16% annual growth in subscription revenue.

WeissLaw is also investigating whether MDSO's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed merger, whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

