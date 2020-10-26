SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Mid-Con Energy Partners, L.P.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of the limited partnership agreement, breaches of fiduciary duty, and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mid-Con Energy Partners, L.P. ("MCEP" or the "Partnership") (NASDAQ: MCEP) in connection with the Partnership's proposed all stock merger with Contango Oil & Gas Company ("Contango") (NYSE American: MCF). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MCEP unitholders will be entitled to receive 1.75 shares of Contango for each MCEP unit that they own, representing implied per-unit merger consideration of approximately $2.76 based upon Contango's closing price on October 26, 2020.

WeissLaw is investigating whether MCEP's board acted in the best interest of MCEP's public unitholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the implied per-unit consideration represents fair value for MCEP units, and whether all information regarding the sales process undertaken by the board and financial analyses supporting the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to MCEP public unitholders. Notably, the implied per-unit merger consideration represents a meager 5% premium based on MCEP's a 15-day volume weighted average price.

