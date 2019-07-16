SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Milacron Holdings, Corp.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Milacron Holdings, Corp. ("MCRN" or the "Company") (NYSE: MCRN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Hillenbrand, Inc. ("Hillenbrand") (NYSE: HI). Under the terms of the agreement, MCRN shareholders will receive $11.80 in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand for each MCRN share they own, representing consideration of $18.07 per MCRN.

WeissLaw is investigating whether MCRN's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the merger agreement. Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $19.00 per MCRN share. In addition, the Company recently reported operating earnings of $25.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 11.6% year-over-year.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the merger enhances MCRN shareholder value. Specifically, WeissLaw is concerned whether MCRN's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed merger, whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

