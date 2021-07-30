SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Misonix, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Misonix, Inc. ("Misonix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MSON) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the Company by Bioventus Inc. ("Bioventus") (NASDAQ: BVS). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Misonix shareholders may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus stock, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $29.05 based upon Bioventus's July 29, 2021 closing price of $17.25, or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of Misonix common stock they hold, subject to proration based on an aggregate maximum cash amount payable by Bioventus equal to $10.50 per share of Misonix stock outstanding shortly prior to the completion of the transaction.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether: (i) Misonix's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Misonix's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

