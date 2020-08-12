SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Montage Resources Corporation

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Montage Resources Corporation ("MR" or the "Company") (NYSE: MR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Southwestern Energy Company ("SWN") (NYSE: SWN). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive 1.8656 shares of SWN for each share of MR common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $5.67 based on SWN's August 11, 2020 closing price of $3.04.

WeissLaw is investigating whether MR's board acted to maximize shareholder value in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to MR shareholders. Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $11.00 per MR share, or $5.33 above the implied per-share consideration.

