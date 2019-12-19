SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates MSB Financial Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of MSB Financial Corporation ("MSB Financial" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MSBF) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Kearny Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:KRNY). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSB Financial shareholders will receive 1.3 KRNY shares or $18.00 in cash (subject to proration) per MSBF share owned. KRNY shareholders will own 94% of the combined company while MSBF shareholders will own a mere 6%. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.

WeissLaw is investigating whether MSB Financial's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the merger agreement. Notably, MSBF stock traded above the offer price as recently as April 2019. WeissLaw is investigating whether MSB Financial's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed merger, whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

