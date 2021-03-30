SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates MSG Networks Inc.

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MSG Networks Inc. ("MSGN" or the "Company") (NYSE: MSGN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSGE). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSGN shareholders will receive only 0.172 shares of MSGE for each share of MSGN common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $14.12 based on MSGE's March 29, 2021 closing price of $82.10.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether the special committee of MSGN's board was truly independent, whether MSGN's board acted in the best interest of MSGN's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates MSGN's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to MSGN's public shareholders. Notably, MSGN's shares were trading over $20.00 per share as recently as March 17, 2021.

